The best thing about working at Storm Village is the residents, says Jacky Vanwyk.

"They are beautiful and so kind, and it's lovely to come to work and be surrounded by friends."

Jacky is the deputy care manager at the village. She has a long career in the hospital industry and has been a registered nurse for the past 35 years.

Storm Village is part of the Anglican Care organisation and is a faith-based, not-for-profit organisation. They are not driven by profit or answerable to shareholders. Instead, they exist to provide the highest standards of aged care to our local communities.

The village is found in Taree and is a spacious and diverse home. The stunning gardens and walkways provide a warm and inviting environment for residents and staff to enjoy.

"The Manning area is a beautiful place to live and work. Everything you need is here and you are surrounded by beautiful scenery," Jacky says.

Storm Village is in Taree. This historic town, on the banks of the beautiful Manning River, is the vibrant centre of the Manning Valley.

She joined Storm Village in December last year and she chose Anglican Care because it has experience and knowledge in aged care and are highly organised.

"My general manager is dynamic and passionate. Here at Anglican Care the management team has enthusiasm and will encourage you to work at the top of your scope. They listen and help you grow and grow," Jackie said.

"The opportunities here are endless. We are looking for people with a passion for aged-care who are so respectful.

"We want to give the people who live here the best possible next chapter of their lives. I want them to enjoy every day at Storm village and that our staff should share in our values of positivity and joy.

Great work opportunities are available at this spacious and diverse home.

They are currently looking for people to work as care staff, team leaders, enrolled nurses, and registered nurses.

There are many benefits to working for Anglican Care. Its commitment to providing ongoing training, professional development, and personal wellbeing has made them an employer of choice in the aged care sector.

There are flexible hours, a wellbeing program, a buddy system and a Fitness Passport.

As a not-for-profit organisation, they are also able to offer salary packaging (also known as salary sacrifice) that allows you to package a part of your income as a tax-free benefit to pay off a range of items including rent, mortgage, cars, childcare and super.

Salary packaging can reduce your taxable income by approximately $16,000 p.a., and put more money in your pocket.