Great Lakes Advocate

Coastal Premier League clubs will meet with Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football officials next week

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 28 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Robin from Pacific Palms playing in the Southern League grand final. Palms could be a contender to play in a proposed zone league.

COASTAL Premier League (CPL) clubs will meet with Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) and North Coast Football officials on October 5 to discuss the make-up of the 2023 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.