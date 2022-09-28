HONOURS in the zone 11 bowls pairs championships were shared around the clubs, with Forster, Old Bar and Club West all claiming titles in the finals at Tuncurry.
In the opens, the first semi was between Neville and Ash Brymer, Tuncurry Beach and Jason Morse and Kevin Robinson, Forster.
Kevin established a handy 9-2 lead after five ends before Ash came back with a two and a four to cut the lead to just the one shot. Kevin then stretched the lead out again and was never in danger, running out 24-11 winners.
The second semi was between Mark Tull and Jason Cassidy, Gloucester against Keeden McGuire and Shannon White, Forster.
Shannon always seemed to be in control in this game and by the ninth end had edged his way to a 10-3 lead.
Jason was just hanging in there, but a huge five to Shannon on end 16 finally blew the score out and he ran out a 21-13 winner.
The final was now an all-Forster affair.
Shannon was always in control, leading 5-1 after four ends, and extending that to 11-4 after 11 ends.
This trend continued, with Shannon scoring 3,1,3 on consecutive ends to blow the score out to 18-6, with the final score 19-7.
Seniors
THE semi was between Tuncurry Beach club-mates Noel James and Dave Richardson, against Wayne Wright and Grant McKirdy.
This was a game of halves with Dave dominating to lead 16-4, before it all turned around, with Grant coming home over the top to claim a 20-19 win.
The second semi had Marco Pendelj (sub for Harvey Phillips) and Daryl Webster, Old Bar, playing John Barnard and Errol Ruprecht, Club West.
The Old Bar team hit the front early and led 11-7 after 11 ends. They the won five straight ends, and it was all over for Errol. The final score was 22-11.
The final was between Old Bar and Tuncurry Beach. Old Bar proved difficult customers. After nine ends Daryl had won five and Grant four, but there was a huge difference in the score.
Grant was only scoring singles and Daryl was getting multiples, and it showed on the scoreboard with a 13-4 lead to Daryl. Marco and Daryl were deserved winners 21-13.
Reserve
TWO Tuncurry Beach teams, Shannon Mokaraka and Sayde Dunn against Phil Swalwell and Jason Swanson played the first semi. Sayde established a handy 17-10 lead with the final score being 17-15.
The second semi was between Greg Mayo and Robert Piper, Club West versus Dave Debono and Steve Holohan, Tuncurry Beach was closely fought. until the end where Steve had managed to eke out a five shot lead with just one end to play.
Depending on what team you were on this was either the great escape or the one that got away. Robert scored a five on the last, to tie it up, and then won the extra end to snatch a win. The final was a see-sawing affair, with Robert leading 16-14 with only the last end to play.
Despite Sayde's best efforts to score a two to tie the game, it was not to be, and Robert scored a one to run out 17-14 winners.
