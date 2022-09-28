Great Lakes Advocate

Forster, Old Bar and Club West all claiming titles in the zone 11 finals at Tuncurry.

By Noel James
September 28 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Forster team of Shannon White and Keeden McGuire are the zone 11 pairs championships following their win in the final played at Tuncurry.

HONOURS in the zone 11 bowls pairs championships were shared around the clubs, with Forster, Old Bar and Club West all claiming titles in the finals at Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.