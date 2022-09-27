Great Lakes Advocate

Three clubs emerge victorious in Zone 11 bowls pairs

By Noel James
September 27 2022 - 3:00am
The Forster combination of Shannon White and Keeden McGuire won the Zone 11 open pairs championship.

HONOURS in the Zone 11 bowls pairs championships were shared around the clubs, with Forster, Old Bar and Club West all claiming titles in the finals played at Tuncurry.

