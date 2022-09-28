Career rich with rewards Advertising Feature

Amie Puliuvea, left, and daughter Chloe love working together at Storm Village in Taree and urge anyone interested in a career in aged care to reach out to Anglican Care. Click QR code for more details. Picture: Supplied

If you have a passion for aged care you couldn't work at a better place than Storm Village, according to Amie Puliuvea.

The aged care facility located in Taree features stunning gardens and walkways that provide a warm and inviting environment for residents and staff to enjoy.

Amie is a full-time team leader at the Village, run by Anglican Care, having started there on a traineeship in 2012.

Progressing up the ranks, she now oversees the day to day running of her care staff and support worker teams.

Her teenage daughter Chloe started at Storm Village this year and both find the work fulfilling and rich with opportunity for advancement.

"Every day you head home knowing you have helped somebody," Amie said.

"It's a rewarding feeling knowing you have achieved in helping those who, to a point, are unable to help themselves."

Anglican Care is a faith-based, not-for-profit organisation that exists to provide the highest standards of aged care to our local communities.

A critical part of that is having staff who reflect Anglican Care's core values of compassion and integrity.

"Storm Village truly is a homely environment and we all strive to make our residents feel as comfortable as possible on all levels," Amie said. "We want all our residents to enjoy and feel at ease in this next chapter of their lives.

"We form bonds and rapport that let our residents and their loved ones know that we are there to help and that they are loved."

Anglican Care extends that same love to staff, providing a wealth of training and support.

Amie started with Storm Village in 2012 after applying for a traineeship in Aged Care.

"I'd always been interested to work as an Assistant in Nursing, so I applied and was accepted," Amie said.

"I did my study through TAFE and my placement at Storm Village. At the end of that they took me on.

"After a couple of years they then offered me the opportunity to do my Cert IV which has enabled me to take on the role of Team Leader."

Chloe began work at Storm Village this year as a support worker.

"She was in Year 12 but decided school wasn't for her," Amie explained.

"Storm were looking for staff, I suggested Chloe and management thought it would be good idea.

"Chloe was very keen because Storm is a good place for a young person to gain valuable skills and experience, and a springboard for future career advancement.

"She has already received a lot of training in things like manual handling, medications, wounds treatment, first aid etc.

"There are always opportunities at Storm for staff to better themselves."

Anglican Care are currently looking for people to work as care staff, team leaders, enrolled nurses, and registered nurses at facilities like Storm Village.

Employees enjoy many benefits including training, ongoing professional development, flexible hours and salary packaging with an established employer of choice in the aged care sector.

"I always say to my friends in Aged Care, come over and work with us at Storm Village - it is a genuinely great place to work in a beautiful regional area," Amie said.

If you have what it takes to make a real difference, Anglican Care would love to hear from you.

