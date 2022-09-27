Great Lakes Advocate
Kristina Chan holding dance workshops in school holidays on Mid-Coast

September 27 2022 - 2:00am
Kristina Chan will be holding a workshop on dance and movement at Tuncurry and Taree

Kristina Chan is a dancer, choreographer and teacher who has worked and toured throughout the world. But for two days this first week of the spring school holidays she will be teaching a workshop exploring dance, movement and creative performance - and it's all for free.

