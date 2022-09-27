Great Lakes Advocate

Hallidays Point Men's Shed construct fencing around property awaiting construction

By Rick Kernick
September 27 2022 - 8:00am
Hallidays Point Men's Shed and Lions Club members pitched in to construct a fence around the site of the new premises located on Black Head Rd . Picture supplied.

Hallidays Point Men's Shed is seeking to build bridges, but for the moment they've started with a fence.

