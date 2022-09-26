Great Lakes Advocate

The 2022-23 surf life saving season officially kicks off

By Anne Evans
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:36am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 14 years to open men line-up for the start of the board event. Picture Anne Evans.

The Newcastle Permanent Raising of the Flags event, held to mark the start of the surf life saving season, was held last Saturday at Old Bar Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.