The Newcastle Permanent Raising of the Flags event, held to mark the start of the surf life saving season, was held last Saturday at Old Bar Beach.
Concurrently, Black Head Surf Club hosted a weekend of training for high-performance surf sports athletes involving sister surf clubs from Sydney, Newcastle and the North Coast regions.
Supporting clubs were from Mona Vale, Cooks Hill, Sawtell and Black Head.
Ranging in age from under nine years through to open age, more than 100 participants attended the high-performance weekend.
The program began on Saturday under clear skies and with a solid one metre regular swell which challenged younger participants at this time of the season but was greatly appreciated by older athletes.
A brief thunderstorm and downpour coincided with a lunch break, fortunately causing no interruptions to the lessons.
Ideal weather greeted the athletes on Sunday for practical applications of newly learned skills under carnival conditions.
The objectives of the event were to have the participants build skills and camaraderie to a high level, and for respective coaches to provide input, guidance and mentoring for the development of the participants.
The opportunity to share this experience and build relationships was an integral component of the weekend.
All participants and their families resided in the Hallidays Point locale with the Black Head Club providing lunch and a catered dinner on Saturday for all visiting participants and their families.
Following Saturday's training, the program concluded with a mini carnival being convened to enable the participants to put into practice lessons learnt on Saturday and to share experiences.
This is a fortuitous opportunity to bring people together from afar and to share knowledge, skills and experiences, as well as to mark the start of the 2022-23 surf sports competition season.
Many of these competitors will be returning to the area during Saturday and Sunday of the coming long weekend for The Professionals Weekend of Surf on Forster's Main Beach.
