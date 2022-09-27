A common frustration heard from NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers recently was the public had become complacent about fire because of ongoing La Nina events this year.
Kim McDonald from Bobin says the same thing.
Following the devastating 2019 bushfires and after extensive discussions with local community hall groups, the RFS, SES and other emergency services Kim and other Bobin community members came up with a project that would assist both the community and emergency services in future fire or emergency events.
The idea was a simple one with two components: a double sided reflective sign to let emergency services know whether people were on a property or had been evacuated, and a tube containing information about where water supplies were and what hazards - such as gas bottles - were are on the property, again to assist fire crews and the SES.
People could register their properties and receive these items for free.
"Let's be proactive and tell emergency services if we're there or not and tell them where there's water, and what fitting you've got on your tank they can plug in," Kim said.
As well as Bobin, Kim reached out to communities on the Bulga Plateau, Elands, Kippax, Marlee, Wherrol Flat, Caparra, Killabakh, Lansdowne, Upper Lansdowne and Johns River.
From the initial contacts and enthusiasm, it was estimated by those communities that about 600 signs and tubes would be taken up.
Based on those figures Kim submitted a funding proposal to Resilience NSW and received a grant for the project.
However, with the passage of time and a wet year, people seem to have forgotten the urgency of the 2019 bushfires, how they could be better prepared should such a disaster happen again, and how they could assist emergency services in saving lives and houses.
When it came time for people to actually register to receive the signs and tubes, less than 200 people from those communities signed up.
"For example, I catered for 70 to 90 for Marlee - 11 people from Marlee had signed up," Kim said.
"It's a bit disappointing," she said.
"John's River said 120.
"Well, one person signed up.
"I said I'd co-ordinate this project, but each town village had their own project co-ordinator.
"It's amazing how complacent people get.
"I thought that along with a lot of other people that we did a really good community led co-operative thing.
"It was a bit disappointing that not not all the area took it up. But what do you do? You can only try."
People can still sign up to receive the signs and tubes, and the fixings needed to attach them to gates and posts.
Simply go to fireready.org.au and register.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
