Bulahdelah Central School primary students learn about important questions

September 26 2022 - 12:00am
Enjoying a cupcake and a chat were Simone Miller and Mia McDonald. Picture BCS.

You're never too young to ask "are you okay?" Bulahdelah Central School students were told during this year's RUOK? Day.

