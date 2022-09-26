You're never too young to ask "are you okay?" Bulahdelah Central School students were told during this year's RUOK? Day.
RUOK? Day is a national day of action where Australians are reminded that every day is the day to ask "are you okay?" and start meaningful conversations.
"At BCS, we took this opportunity for primary students and some high school students to get involved with this initiative and bring awareness to RUOK? Day," relieving assistant principal, Sofie Dorney said.
Having conversations with our group leaders was helpful for people to know that they have someone they could talk to.- Logan Bailey
"Our Year 7, 8 and 9 students took the lead in holding conversations and activities where they were able to check in with primary students.
"Each student also enjoyed an RUOK? Day cupcake and juice to introduce conversations.
"It was inspiring to hear those important conversations being had, to see everyone getting involved and talking to students of different ages"
Year 6 student, Phoenix Canabou said: "It felt nice to open up a little because, I often find it difficult to talk about things that have happened in the past.
"This RUOK? Day picnic made me feel welcomed and I was able to open up to my friends and the group leaders."
RUOK? Day is about lifting people up from hard times and checking on your mates, fellow Year 6 student, Kai Harvey said.
"Having the cupcake and juice and to be able to complete activities were a great way to bring awareness of what it means."
"t is important to check on people and make sure they are okay, Logan Bailey from Year 6 said.
"Having conversations with our group leaders was helpful for people to know that they have someone they could talk to."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.