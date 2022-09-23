IT'S fulltime for On the Bench, with today's last segment coinciding with Saturday's Group Three Rugby League grand final between Port City and Old Bar at Old Bar.
Pirates co-captain-coach, Mick Henry and Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge, were the special guests.
Henry outlined Old Bar's preparation for the Big Dance and revealed the Old Bar Reserve has stood up to the heavy rain of the last couple of days fairly well.
He said the Pirates would have a captain's run this evening and will make a decision then about their final starting 13.
Bridge confirmed the match would be played at Old Bar, although he added the group did have contingency plans if the weather continued to deteriorate.
He said he will almost certainly stand down as chairman at the group's next annual meeting.
