Depending on the weather, work will continue for four days until Thursday

Updated September 26 2022 - 3:04am, first published September 25 2022 - 8:00am
Changed traffic conditions in Forster

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on MacIntosh Street, Forster early this week.

