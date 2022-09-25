Changed traffic conditions in Forster

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on MacIntosh Street, Forster early this week.
Final upgrade work on the MacIntosh Street pedestrian bridge was expected to begin today, Monday, September 26.
Transport for NSW will carry out the work, which involves final handrail installation and road kerb upgrade as part of the overall pedestrian bridge upgrade project.
A slow lane closure will be in place southbound on MacIntosh Street, with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h from Monday, until Thursday, September 29.
The work is expected to take four days, weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of traffic control signage and traffic control operators.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
