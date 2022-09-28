RELATIONS could be a bit strained this week between the bodyboarding Williams brothers from Elizabeth Beach.
Sunny, Oli and Archie are leading contenders to take out the grommet Memorial Triple Crown to conclude this weekend at Port Macquarie with an event known as The Goose.
The Crown is decided over three memorial contests, starting with the Jeff Wilcox hosted by Forster Bodyboard Club.
Sunny took the honours in the Wilcox, was second to Oli in the Barron/Viner surfed on the Central Coast.
He has 395 points going into this week.
However, it's going to be a tight finish with the brothers all in line to share the podium.
Oli sits in second place on 300.
Archie, the youngest of the trio, has a bit of work to do as he currently holds down fourth place on 370, but he is looking to at least secure a place in the top three with his brothers.
The brothers made up the podium at the Barron/Viner, with Oli winning from Sunny and Archie.
Surfed at 3rd Carpark Budgewoi over two days, the final was a close run thing.
"The surf was really good the first day. It dropped a bit the second, but it was still good,'' Sunny said.
Earlier this year Sunny won the national grommet championship in Port Macquarie.
He also is the reigning State title holder.
"It was really competitive,'' Oli said.
The brothers admit there was a bit of banter between them in the final, before Oli emerged victorious.
"Stoked,'' he replied when asked what it felt like to beat his older brother.
Thirteen-year-old Sunny took it all in his stride.
He then received a wildcard to surf in the cadets (under 16s).
This was the first time he'd competed in an older age group in a memorial event, but he wasn't fazed.
He went on to win the division, registering his first major success at a cadet. He moves into cadets next year.
The siblings were at at Tallebudgera on the Gold Coast last week for a coaching clinic that included sessions on things as diverse as yoga.
They also surfed at a tournament before heading to Port for this weekend's The Goose.
Sunny continued his golden run of form when he won the grommets in the Future Pro event at Tallebudgera, with Archie in third place.
He'll be looking for further family bragging rights after this weekend where he hopes to claim the triple crown.
Their dad, Matt, assures relations have remained cordial between the brothers.
However, that may all change when they hit the surf this weekend.
