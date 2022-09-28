Great Lakes Advocate

Elizabeth Beach brothers vie for the Memorial Triple Crown in Port Macquarie this weekend.

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie, Sunny and Archie Wlliams after their podium finishes in the memorial event surfed on the Central Coast. Photo Shane Chalker

RELATIONS could be a bit strained this week between the bodyboarding Williams brothers from Elizabeth Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.