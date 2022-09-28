TUNCURRY-Forster Jockey Club will host the biggest race in the club's history when the Mid North Coast Country Championship Qualifier is held at the Tuncurry track on Sunday, February 12.
The 1400 metre event will be one of seven qualifying races held around the State.
Each race is worth $150,000.
All horses must be trained in the region.
Horses finishing first and second at each regional race qualify for the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championship Final held at Randwick on the opening day of The Championships.
The series was introduced in 2015 and until next year all the Mid North Coast races have been held at either Taree or Port Macquarie.
Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club chairman, Garry McQuillan said gaining the race was 'a real coup'.
We have a number of ambassadors helping promote our club, including cricketer Mark Waugh, former steward, Ray Murrihy and Daily Telegraph journalist, Dean Ritchie.- Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club chairman, Garry McQuillan
"I've been applying to host it since the series started,'' Mr McQuillan said.
A big crowd would be expected to attend the February 12 meeting and Mr McQuillan assured the track would be able to handle the influx.
Mr McQuillan said he hopes an Ambassadors Mile wold be part of the program on February 12.
"We have a number of ambassadors helping promote our club, including cricketer Mark Waugh, former steward, Ray Murrihy and Daily Telegraph journalist, Dean Ritchie," he said.
"Hopefully we'll be able to get most of them here for the day."
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
