By Mick McDonald
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:24am, first published 2:00am
TUNCURRY-Forster Jockey Club will host the biggest race in the club's history when the Mid North Coast Country Championship Qualifier is held at the Tuncurry track on Sunday, February 12.

