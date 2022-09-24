Classic movie lovers are in for a treat when they see the new Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jnr roll on to stage for two performances at the Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree on Wednesday, September 28.
Port Macquarie's Don McIntosh has been tinkering away on the iconic car in his workshop night and day to make the prop ready in time for the show's debut in Port Macquarie on Monday, September 26.
The theatre production, consisting of an entire cast and crew of 40 teenagers aged 13 to 18 years from across the northern NSW region, will then head to Taree and Tenterfield.
Seventeen-year-old Kiara Conway is one of two teens who have been perfecting the characterisation of lead lady, Truly Scrumptious during their weekly group rehearsals in Port Macquarie.
Asked how she would define Truly Scrumptious, Ms Conway said: "She's very confident and feels like she doesn't need anyone backing her."
The Taree teen said she also wanted a part in the theatre show so other other children would be inspired upon seeing the performers are also from their area.
"I'm excited for the younger generation in the audience to see other kids in the regions up there and to know that if they want to (be on stage) they can as well," Ms Conway said.
"Not everything that comes out in theatres and movies is mainstream from big cities like Sydney. We're performers from Taree, Gloucester, Port Macquarie and other places."
The show is an incentive for children aged 13 to 18 years of age who want to develop their passion and confidence in the arts via the Port Macquarie-based Got Ya Back Productions.
There are no auditions, the cast and crew are chosen on a first-arrive basis. They are then assigned their roles whether in an on-stage acting presence or a more behind-the-scenes gig.
Former High-Five cast member, Tim Maddren, and his partner Steph Maddren who has featured in So You Think You Can Dance, own Got Ya Back Productions, a drama school based in Port Macquarie
There are two performances of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr on Wednesday, September 28 at 3pm and 6.30pm.
For bookings visit mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au, go to the MEC box office 10am to 1pm Tuesday to Friday, call 6592 5466 or email box.office@midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
