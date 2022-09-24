What's the old saying 'you can't keep a good show down' or something like that.
That certainly applies to the Old Bar Beach Festival, running over four days from September 30-October 3.
COVID has seen recent shows cancelled, but they're back.
A huge part of the program is based around motor vehicles, with the focus on the iconic VW Kombi.
Though on the Saturday, October 1 a huge motor show will be held, encompassing all types of cars, trucks and motorcycles .
In years gone by there have been more than 100 vehicles participating.
When you register you automatically go into the draw for $1000 prize.
This show has been going for a number of years and garners support from all over the State.
Old Bar is the place to be on the October long weekend.
