We are all born creative, Karen Kerkhoven says on the eve of a creative recovery workshop starting in Forster next week.
"We start with (being creative) but often it gets unlearned."
A third generation visual artist, Karen is holding a series of free workshops in dance, visual art and clay in both Forster and Coomba Park during the September-October school holidays primarily aimed to help the community recover from the series of disasters and events that have plagued the area during the past handful of years.
"Everyone was affected by the bushfires and floods and this about recovery from those," she said.
When youngsters were asked about their experiences and fears, many said they were upset about what happened to native wildlife and farm animals, Karen said.
"Rescuing animals was high on their lists."
Through these workshops young people will be able to experiment and express themselves through dance, movement, sound, visual art and clay, she said.
They will be asked to share their experiences of the bushfires, Karen said.
"Quite often we don't get to hear the childrens' voices about their disaster experiences so it will be a opportunity to share as a collective recovery bringing joy through the process of creativity.
"There will be lots of activities and something for everyone.
"It will be a shared creative experience and lots of fun.
"And, while I don't know the outcome, creating is about the process; that is the healing part, knowing and being aware of what is happening around us and how we respond in the future."
The free workshops will be held at the Great Lakes Aquatic Centre, Forster on Tuesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 29 from noon until 3pm, and Cooma Aquatic Club, Wednesday, October 5 and Friday, October 7 from 10.30am-3pm.
Children aged from five years to parents and grandparents are welcome to attend and join in the fun.
RSVP 0408 118 648.
"My own use of both dance and visual art continues to explore new territory the creating is still the most exciting part of this process and sharing also offering Interdependent Artists to take Risks in this Space is of great importance to me at this time.
"Every time you move you're giving your body a dose of hope"
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
