Welcome to the world, Tully River Hunt

Proud parents Ryan and Mady Hunt of Forster have announced the arrival of their daughter, Tully River Hunt.
Tully was born at Manning Base Hospital on September 1, 2022 and weighed 2.97 kilograms.
She is Ryan and Mady's first child.
Proud grandparents are Bernard and Leah Hunt of Wallabi Point, Shannon Kershaw (nee Kinnear) of Coomba Park and Craig Murray of Newcastle.
Great grandparents are Dawn and Lindsay Murray of Newcastle, Jeff and Ellen Kinnear of Tuncurry, Peter and Ruth Burrows of Bohnock, and Margaret and Ellis Hunt of Pymble.
