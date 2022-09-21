Following a month of performances at the Sydney Opera House, The Comedy of Errors is coming to the Manning Entertainment Centre this Friday, September 23.
This is a unique opportunity to see a top theatre company performing one of Shakespeare's best known works.
Expect an evening of quality entertainment and laughter.
Bell Shakespeare is a national theatre company, best known for performing the works of William Shakespeare.
The performance at the MEC is part of its major national tour to 20 cities and regional centres across Australia.
The Comedy of Errors is a hilarious, beautiful and timely story about family reunion.
It's a tale of an old man searching for his lost children, and twins separated at birth who miraculously find themselves in the same city on the same day.
This production is directed by Bell Shakespeare collaborator Janine Watson and is recommended for the 12+ age group.
For show details and to book tickets visit mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au, https://manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/52108 or call 6592 5466.
