Bell Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors at the Manning Entertainment Centre in Taree

September 21 2022 - 8:00am
Bell Shakespeare is bringing The Comedy of Errors to Taree. Picture supplied

Following a month of performances at the Sydney Opera House, The Comedy of Errors is coming to the Manning Entertainment Centre this Friday, September 23.

