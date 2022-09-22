Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

Dance, art, and nature journaling on offer for Spring break holidays

September 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A number of nature-focussed free creative workshops are some of the activities on offer these holidays. Picture supplied.

With the spring school holidays beginning this Monday, September 26, a range of dance and nature-focussed free creative workshops have been made available for students looking to fill time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.