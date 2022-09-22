Despite his name, Chaos is a complete gentleman, devoid of any disorder and confusion.
This rather majestic and grand looking young man is also playful and friendly.
In fact, he is quite the social butterfly around the clinic and loves a pat and snuggle, rewarding the patter with a pleasant and thankful purr.
Chaos is a very tidy boy and very well mannered.
"We think he's adorable." his carers said.
He is patiently waiting for someone to love.
Chaos is approximately one-year-old, he has been vet checked, microchipped, desexed and vaccinated. He is ready to go now.
If you would like to meet Chaos, contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827.
NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222
