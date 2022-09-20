Invite your friends to visit and win a local staycation

You'd be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn't like to holiday.
And, if that holiday is free - even better.
MidCoast Council is offering locals the opportunity to holiday in their own backyard for free, just by inviting friends and family to visit the Barrington Coast through the ComeVisit campaign.
The ComeVisit website gives you the tools to help create a personalised digital invitation for family and friends to visit the region.
It is fun, free, easy to use and comes with an RSVP option for your invitees to lock in a visit.
"Over 600,000 friends and family of our residents visit the region each year making it a huge contributor to our visitor economy," MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said.
"It was also one of the first markets to bounce back following COVID-related drops in visitation," Ms Tuckerman said.
In this second round of competition we're enticing locals to again send invites with the chance to win a stay and play Gloucester Experience, she said.
The prize package contributed by local businesses is valued at more than $2000.
When the campaign was launched in June, more than 300 invites were sent by residents to friends and relatives to visit the Barrington Coast.
Sixty recipients confirmed of their intention to visit.
A Lansdown resident sent the most invites and received a Myall Coast Experience donated by local businesses.
This second of three competition rounds for ComeVisit campaign closes on Sunday, November 6.
"This is a great opportunity for a local to win a short get-away at Gloucester with a few friends or family," Ms Tuckerman said.
To create and send your invitation visit https://www.comevisit.com.au/places/barringtoncoast
