Five and possibly six sides will contest next season's Manning cricket tier 1 cricket competition.
So far defending premiers Taree United, Great Lakes, Wingham, Gloucester and Taree West have nominated.
Tier 2 will be contested by Great Lakes, Taree West, Taree United, Bulahdelah and Pacific Palms along with two sides from Wingham.
Manning Cricket president, Stephen Campbell said Old Bar had asked for more time to finalise rosters.
"We're hoping they'll enter two teams, one of which will play tier 1,'' he said.
As it stands the number of tier 1 teams is on par with last season.
Mr Campbell said the Old Bar/Harrington side chose not to nominate for next season's tier 2.
"They've had a couple of long-term injuries to their key players in the off-season, knee reconstructions and the like,'' he said.
He said some of the remaining players would be turning out with Old Bar.
"The club's just accessing the quality of players they'll have but hopefully they be able to nominate for tier 1,'' he said.
The 2022-23 season will get underway from Saturday, October 8. Mr Campbell said the association was reasonably happy with the team numbers.
"A lot of sports are experiencing a downturn in numbers due to the last couple of years we've had with COVID,'' he said.
