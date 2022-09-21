Great Lakes Advocate

Just three teams contested the men's competition this season

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 21 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster Tuncurry Dolphins struggled to field a team this year.

THE possible structure of the Lower North Coast Rugby Union season next year will be discussed at a strategic meeting to be held at the Taree Railway Bowling Club on Sunday, September 25 from 2pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.