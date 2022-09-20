Great Lakes Advocate

Rainbow Flat RFS holds 'Get Ready open day

September 20 2022 - 8:00am
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Rainbow Flat Brigade held an open day on Saturday, September 17, inviting the community to view their operation and discuss fire safety.

