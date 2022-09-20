The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Rainbow Flat Brigade held an open day on Saturday, September 17, inviting the community to view their operation and discuss fire safety.
The event was part of the RFS's Get Ready Weekend which was held across the State and included more than 500 brigades.
The concept behind the annual event is to further educate communities as to how they can better protect themselves and their property in preparation for the coming bushfire season.
It was also an opportunity for RFS volunteers to talk to people about the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System.
Along with the invaluable information available, it was an opportunity for locals to inspect the equipment used by the Rainbow Flat brigade, and to find out how they operate during a fire emergency.
"We had about 40 people show up, along with 10 from the brigade," Rainbow Flat brigade captain, Rob Derbyshire said.
"It was a good chance to talk about fire safety plans and how people can prepare," he said.
"People were keen in checking out the equipment we use, plus we had activities for the kids which they really enjoyed."
In an emergency call Triple Zero (000)
Bush Fire Information Line - 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737)
