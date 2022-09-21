Continue the conversation Advertising Feature

Gerald Fitzgerald with this wife Margaret. Gerald says the long journey is made much easier with the support of a caring wife/partner. Photo - Supplied.

PROSTATE cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in men in Australia and the third most common cause of cancer death. One in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer by the age of 85.

"Most men tend to avoid any conversation in this matter and will quickly change the subject," says Gerald Fitzgerald from the Great Lakes prostate cancer support group.

"However, men that have already experienced prostate cancer are mostly keen to continue the conversation, discuss their experiences and learn from others."

Gerald shares his experience in the hope that it may help others.

"I had been having regular PSA testing since the age of 50 and to the best of my knowledge there had not been any history of prostate cancer in my family," says Gerald.

"An elevated PSA reading (5.2) was first recorded in February 2009. Thankfully, my GP decided to refer me to a Urologist just in case.

"An initial prostate biopsy revealed a low grade, slow growing form of prostate cancer and the Urologist advised that I should follow the "watch and wait" approach.

"A six-month follow up biopsy and PSA test (3.06) in November that year revealed that a new more aggressive prostate cancer had taken over, and I was advised to have a radical prostatectomy immediately at the relatively young age of 58.

"This was performed at the Sanitarium Hospital, Wahroonga in January 2010. The next day the Urologist advised that due to the nature of the cancer there was a high possibility of a reoccurrence

"This motivated me to take early retirement and we relocated to Forster in 2011.

"For the next eight years, the regular PSA testing did not reveal any existence of PSA. In 2018 after a stressful set of events my PSA suddenly started to rise again.

"Alarm bells rang. So, I returned to a closer monitoring stage again. After three years of discussions, tests, scans, and research I took the Specialists advice and undertook an extensive radiation program plus hormone treatment at the Port Macquarie Cancer Clinic.

"Plans are now to conduct further PSA testing over the next 12 months to see if the treatment was successful."

Gerald has now recommenced exercising and playing tennis again but says he still experiences the dreaded hot flushes.

We normally learn something new at every monthly meeting - Gerald Fitzgerald

At the support group, Gerald says he has found invaluable support. They are a small band of blokes who meet monthly to chat about the outcomes they are facing regarding their exposure to prostate issues.

"Having benefited from attending a prostate Cancer support group in Sydney I was keen to join and participate in a support group when we moved to Forster," says Gerald.

"At one of the meetings, we had a well-known speaker/specialist discussing the advantages of radiation and hormone treatment which was not widely available back in 2009. For me, this was the way to go, so I eventually followed through with it.

"I have noticed over the years the benefits in also encouraging participation of partners," says Gerald.