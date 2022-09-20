While he hasn't made a decision on whether he'll coach next year, Southern United's Jonathon Newman admits he has 'unfinished business' with his squad in Coastal Premier League (CPL) football.
Newman steered the Ospreys to the inaugural CPL grand final played against Coffs United in Coffs Harbour.
Southern went into the game as underdogs but turned in a fine performance before going down 1-0.
"It was a great season, one of my most enjoyable in all the years I've been coaching,'' Newman said.
"As far as coaching again next year, the worst time to ask a coach that question is just after a grand final loss," he said.
"I haven't had a formal discussion with the club's committee or the playing group, and it's very dependent on what is best for the club moving forward into 2023.
"I enjoyed being involved with this playing group this year, and I've felt really well supported by a very strong committee all season.
"I do feel though that I've got some unfinished business with this squad and the CPL.''
Southern United and Bellingen were admitted to the CPL this year, making a 12 team competition.
Newman was always confident the Ospreys would be confident in both grades.
"My expectations were high, and the playing group embraced that well," he said.
"We said right at the start of the year that we should be expecting to be involved on grand final day, and in first grade we did that.
"We fell slightly short of that in reserve grade, but to make finals in both grades in our first season of existence was still a great achievement,'' he said.
"We've learned so much this year.
"Personally juggling 33 players across two grades, factoring playing load, injuries, player form and absences into match day selections across a full 25 week long season has been a challenge.
"I mightn't have got it right all the time, but I've certainly learnt from it.
"We've learned that the teams in our competition are more resilient that those the players might have faced in other competitions and will stay in matches right to the end - there's rarely an easy or comfortable win.
"We've got to be prepared for that to always be the case in this league.''
Newman said there were areas where the club needs to improve to remain a force.
"We need to improve chance conversion rates, our combination play in the final third, our focus immediately after significant moments in the match - there's lots of areas,'' he said.
Newman said the club was already looking forward to 2023, with trials to start in late October.
"Pre-season training starts in all likelihood in January, but this is very dependent on the competition start date, and that might vary significantly from this season.''
