Great Lakes Advocate

Two categories are in place across the Mid-Coast region

September 20 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alcohol Free Zones have been implemented to improve public safety. Picture Pixabay.

Alcohol Free Zones in place across the Mid-Coast region are being reviewed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.