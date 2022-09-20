Alcohol Free Zones in place across the Mid-Coast region are being reviewed.
Based on statistics supplied by NSW Police, the zones have been in place at various locations in Forster, Tuncurry, Hawks Nest, Tea Gardens, One Mile Beach, Wingham, Taree and Gloucester since 1997 to improve public safety by preventing alcohol-related behaviour.
MidCoast Council would like the community to consider the zones, shown in the maps on the council website, and provide feedback and comments for consideration by Friday, September 30 HERE.
At the same time council will also seek feedback from NSW liquor accords, police, and related businesses within the zones.
The two categories are Alcohol Prohibited Area (APA) which refers to any public space or part of a public space (excluding public roads, footpaths or public car parks). An APA may be imposed at all times (24 hours) or for a specific day, times or events eg dusk to dawn or 6pm, December 31 to 6am January 1 each year.
Alcohol Free Zone (AFZ) is an area where drinking alcohol is completely prohibited on public roads, footpaths or in public car parks 24 hours a day.
APA is an area where the drinking alcohol is prohibited on public roads, footpaths or in public car parks 24 hours per day.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.