NSW double demerits arrive early for Queen Elizabeth II day of mourning public holiday

Updated September 20 2022 - 1:47am, first published 12:00am
DOUBLE demerits will be a royal pain for drivers caught breaking the law this week, with the harsher penalties arriving early due to Thursday's public holiday.

