Great Lakes Advocate

The Aboriginal flag will be hoisted outside Forster Police Station for the first time

September 19 2022 - 9:00pm
Historic flag raising at Forster Police Station

Following a push by members of the community Manning Great Lakes Police District will raise the Indigenous flag for the first time outside Forster station this Wednesday, September 28.

Local News

