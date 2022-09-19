Historic flag raising at Forster Police Station

Following a push by members of the community Manning Great Lakes Police District will raise the Indigenous flag for the first time outside Forster station this Wednesday, September 28.
Members of the community are invited to join police district commander, superintendent Schilt from 10.30am for the historic occasion.
"This is an exciting time for us and the Aboriginal community, and something that has been sought by the community in many meetings over the past 12 months," Aboriginal engagement officer, chief inspector Tony Moodie posted on Facebook.
"Please join us for this short but significant get together."
Members of the community planning to attend are asked to RSVP to enable partners, Catholic Care and Home in Place cater for the event.
