To mark the start of the 2022-23 surf season a Raising the Flags ceremony will be held this weekend at Old Bar Beach and Black Head surf life saving clubs.
In conjunction with the event Black Head will host a high-performance surf sports training weekend on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 with sister surf clubs from Sydney, Newcastle and North Coast regions, including Mona Vale, Cooks Hill and Sawtell.
Attendees for the weekend range from under nine years through to open age, with an estimated 100 participants attending the high-performance weekend.
The objective is to have the participants build camaraderie to a high level, and for respective coaches to provide input, guidance and mentoring for the development of the participants.
The opportunity to share this experience and build relationships is an integral component of the weekend.
All participants and their families will be residing in the Hallidays Point locale.
Black Head will host the development camp and provide lunch on Saturday and a catered dinner on Saturday for all visiting participants and their families.
Following Saturday's training, the program will conclude with a mini carnival being convened to enable the participants to put into practice lessons learnt on Saturday and to share experiences.
This is a fortuitous opportunity to bring people together from afar and to share knowledge, skills and experiences, as well as to mark the start of the 2022-23 surf sports competition season.
