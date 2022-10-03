Grand final day in the Football Mid North Coast under 13s division saw Hallidays Point Barracudas take on the Old Bar Barbarians at Taree Zone field last month.
With the teams finishing the regular season placed first and second respectively, the final was a true indication of the dominant teams throughout the year.
Hallidays Point scored first in the opening 10 minutes when Steven McGuire broke away from the defense before tapping the ball past the keeper into the net.
The score remained 1-0 at the break in what was a highly competitive first half of football.
Early in the second half, Hallidays Point, working from a set piece corner, drew further ahead with their second goal courtesy of Ashley Pegrum.
Despite their lead, the game remained tense with Old Bar throwing everything they had against the Barracudas.
Midway through the second half Old Bar's efforts paid off with a goal to bring the score back to 2-1.
However, with eight minutes remaining, Hallidays Point scored again through a sublime chip from Steven McGuire, who earned man of the match award for an outstanding effort along with a brace of goals.
Old Bar were competitive throughout the entire game and looked menacing through the middle with striker, Sam Stephens, a particularly dominant force.
However, it wasn't enough with Hallidays Point winning, final score 3-1.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.