Long-nosed potoroos released into Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary by Aussie Ark

September 23 2022 - 9:00pm
video by Aussie Ark

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark, alongside partners Glencore, WIRES and Volkswagen, are celebrating the release of 30 long-nosed potoroos into its 400 hectare sanctuary - the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.

