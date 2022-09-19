A twin cab ute which dumped on Nine Mile Beach, Tuncurry has been so badly burnt it is hard to identify either its make or model.
Located approximately 100 metres from the Tuncurry breakwall just metres from the water, regular beach user and walker, Paul Van Drunen believed the vehicle had been dumped either late last night or early this morning.
"I walk here every day and it wasn't here yesterday (Sunday, September 18), Mr Van Drunen said.
Mr Van Drunen believed as tyre tracks were still visible, and had not been washed away from the incoming tide, the vehicle was more likely dumped this morning, Monday, September 19.
"It appears to be a white Mitsubishi Triton, but the badges have been burnt and the number plate has been removed."
Mr Van Drunen assumed the vehicle got on to the beach from an access point near Sporties, travelling about one kilometre before becoming bogged in the sand.
"It looks like they tried to get up from the beach and got bogged.
"Vehicles are not supposed to travel south."
Mr Van Drunen said he was very surprised to see the vehicle this morning.
Forster police has been contacted for more accurate details.
