Surf life saving patrols begin across the Lower North Coast this weekend

By Anne Evans
September 19 2022 - 6:00am
Beach safety, impacts of alcohol and drugs

The days are getting longer and warmer, COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, and surf patrols will begin this weekend.

