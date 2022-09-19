Beach safety, impacts of alcohol and drugs

The days are getting longer and warmer, COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, and surf patrols will begin this weekend.
Time to head to the beach?
Some people might like to consume a few drinks while enjoying a day at the beach, but it's important to understand that swimming while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is a recipe for disaster.
In the past 12 months, 339 drowning deaths occurred across Australia, 15 per cent higher than the previous year and the highest in the 25 years since comprehensive national figures have been recorded.
Sadly, 39 of these drowning deaths resulted from flooding along the three eastern Australian states.
Men accounted for 83 per cent of all drowning.
Alcohol and drugs, risk taking behaviour and men over-estimating their swimming ability were all considered to be the key factors.
While further research is needed, the 2021-22 summer findings highlight ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on drowning risk, including Australians being more likely to visit unfamiliar, unpatrolled water locations, children lacking swimming skills necessary to enjoy the water safely due to pandemic induced lesson cancellations.
Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) reported that 49 per cent of last year's coastal drowning deaths occurred more than five kilometres from a surf lifesaving service.
Meanwhile, surf life savers conducted 8916 rescues, and 58,342 first aid supports provided. SLSA provided 1,634,223 preventative actions, across 1,312,891 volunteer patrol hours
Alcohol and drugs not only impair judgement, but also significantly slow reflexes - a dangerous, and potentially deadly, combination when it comes to the surf and can also increase the chance of dying on the Australian coast.
Research by Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA), published in the Journal of Safety Research, investigated the impact of alcohol and drugs on unintentional coastal deaths (both drowning and non-drowning related) for a 17 year period prior to the COVID-19 restrictions interrupting normal recreational movement statistics.
It was found that 23 per cent of coastal drowning deaths involved alcohol and/or drug intoxication.
This means that more than 500 people's lives were lost on the coast due to alcohol or drugs during the period of the study.
Alcohol, benzodiazepine, and amphetamine use while recreating on the coast significantly increased mortality risk.
The average blood alcohol content (BAC) of decedents who were intoxicated with alcohol was 0.19 g/100 mL - this is nearly four times the Australian legal limit for driving.
Young adults, people born in Australia, and Indigenous Australians were identified to be at a higher mortality risk due to alcohol and drug intoxication.
Intoxication was found to increase mortality risk significantly for high-risk activities including recreational jumping (almost four times greater), personal watercraft (PWC, jet skis, almost three times greater) and fall-related deaths (over three times greater).
The Lower North Coast has magnificent beaches which should be venues for enjoyment, not tragedies.
To understand more about coastal safety, how to keep yourself safe and to find your nearest patrolled beach, visit www.beachsafe.org.au or download the BeachSafe APP.
Key coastal safety messages:
