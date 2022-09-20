Water enthusiasts or those who just want to have fun and exercise at the same time, September is the start of Learn to Paddle month on Wallis Lake.
Hosted by the Great Lakes Pearl Dragons, the five session event will be held over four Saturdays from September 24.
The sessions follows the Pearl Dragons' success at the recent dragon boat regatta hosted by the Manning River Dragonboat Club.
They hope to share their enthusiasm for the team water sport with the community by teaching a small group of paddlers the fundamentals of paddling a dragon boat, Wendy Burdekin said.
"As well as this, participants get to experience the beautiful Wallis Lake and its pristine waterways."
The program will be conducted by experienced paddlers and a qualified coach.
Dragon boat clubs from across the State are embracing the program which endeavours to teach people using an individualised approach to learning.
Each club has a slightly different approach to the program but all have the common theme of showing correct technique for getting maximum power on the paddle and how to get boat speed through the water.
Any interested people are able to register for this program by emailing the club or making a call to the mobile number at the end of the article.
There is already interest from a number of participants, so it's important to get that call in soon.
If there is a chance about missing one of these session, discuss how it works with a club official.
While there is a fee of $50 for this program, it is deducted from membership if a participant decides to join the club.
The Pearlers had a chance for their women to compete in a final at the recent regatta and proudly took out third place.
However, mixed crews weren't as fortunate but raced together well as a cohesive team in the various heats.
There is plenty of opportunity to race in the northern region and even those individuals who don't feel the urge to compete, will soon find this hard to resist.
"Learn to paddle and find out yourself."
For details registration email: dragons2428@hotmail.com or call 0428 561 890 or 0420 235 987.
