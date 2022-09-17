Great Lakes Advocate

Creative ageing program for people living with dementia at Manning Regional Art Gallery in Taree

Julia Driscoll
September 17 2022 - 12:00am
Lisa Hort at the Manning Regional Art Gallery. Picture Scott Calvin

A new program using art to help stimulate and engage people living with dementia, and their care partners, is starting at Manning Regional Art Gallery in Taree on September 28.

Local News

