If you're taking a drive out Wherrol Flat way, look out for some not-so-scary but very funny scarecrows popping up in various places along the road side.
The Wherrol Flat community is gearing up for their Scarecrow Competition and Spring Fair on Sunday, October 2.
Community members have already started creating their scarecrows ahead of the competition, and there will many more being installed before the date of the Spring Fair, when the competition winners will be announced.
There will prizes for a number of categories, including a popular vote, Business Crow, and more.
Wingham businesses and invite-only Taree businesses who have supported the Wherrol Flat community in the past have been invited to submit scarecrows for the Business Crow section.
The Business Crows will all be displayed in the Wherrol Flat Reserve, where the Spring Fair is being held.
Last year was the community's first Scarecrow Competition, and although it had to be held online because of the COVID pandemic, there were 42 entries.
"So we're hoping we'll have that many at least," organiser Merran Welsh, said.
"By the end of the month when we've got the Spring Fair there'll be enough for people that enjoy the drive out as well as having a nice couple of hours at the Spring Fair."
The Spring Fair is a true old-fashioned country fair, with market stalls, food, a car display, a guess the steer's weight competition, a mini scarecrow building competition for the kids, and games such as tug of war, splat the rat, and more.
There will be plenty of live entertainment on the day in the form of country music bands, a Capella singing, and saw playing.
The Wherrol Flat Scarecrow Competition and Spring Fair is being held at Wherrol Flat Reserve, 1300 Wherrol Flat Road from 10am until late in the afternoon.
All money raised from the Scarecrow Competition and the Spring Fair goes to the upkeep of the Wherrol Flat Hall.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
