Racing Humpy Holdens book launch

For all of you who love historic motor racing.
Leading motoring author and Manning local, Joel Wakely has got a new book for you.
'Racing Humpy Holdens' is Joel's sixth book and will launch officially at the Harrington library on Wednesday, September 21 at 10am.
Joel will talk about the book and answer questions.
He has a personal involvement with the 'Humpy".
He owned the successful Boomerang Service Station Holden driven by Spencer Martin and Barry Seton.
A regular in the winners circle in the 1960s
This will be your opportunity to get a signed copy of the book by the author.
Following the launch local car clubs are presenting an expo with some wonderful classics on show.
The interview is already a available on the Road Ramblings Facebook page and website.
