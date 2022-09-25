One of Australia's most popular country music artists, Jason Owen is bringing his show, Jason Owen sings John Denver to the region next month.
Bursting onto the Australian Music Scene in 2012, Jason Owen has a special connection to the country music legend John Denver as the Denver classic Annie's Song launched the young star as a contestant and runner-up on the TV talent show The X Factor in 2012.
Performing in intimate settings around the nation, Jason's acclaimed show includes some of Denver's most loved songs from Jason's fourth album Jason Owen Sings John Denver: the 20th Anniversary.
The acoustic sessions debuted at number one on the ARIA Country Music Charts in May 2021, with Jason's exceptional vocals capturing Denver's music's soul, creating a highly successful tribute show.
"I've put my own touch on each song but kept true to the uniqueness of John's creativity," Jason said.
"The show features John's biggest hits, and I encourage everyone to sing along and have a great night.
"After growing up listening to John's music, it is a dream and privilege to be out playing it on tour, and I hope everyone enjoys it."
Entertaining audiences around the country, including the Tamworth Country Music Festival, CMC Rocks the Hunter and the ACE awards, Jason has also been nominated for five major music awards, including Golden Guitars and CMC awards.
Joining Jason on stage will be Shara Rose.
The performer has been described as 'breath of fresh air', blending her warm, engaging vocals with lyrics that tell stories straight from the heart, inspiring people to have hope.
Her contemporary guitar-driven style mixes Indie, pop, and country.
No stranger to the stage, Shara Rose regularly performs throughout Australia at major shows, community events, conferences, and festivals, often coupling her engaging music with her motivational story and encouragement to keep chasing your dreams.
She won over the crowds opening for the iconic UK hit songwriter Kikki Dee (performer of I've got the Music in Me and Don't Go Breaking my Heart) on her Australian tour.
She was showcased at the Country Goes Pink event and Gina Timm's annual birthday bash at the Tamworth Country music festival in 2022.
The show will be held at the Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club on on Saturday, October 22 from 8pm.
