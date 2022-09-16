Back in 1975 an advertising campaign told us not to leave home without an American Express card.
Judy Butler doesn't have an AMX card, but she never leaves home without her SLR camera.
Since Judy moved to Tuncurry in 2015 she has managed to capture a nature book of images of the passing parade of flora and fauna across her Great Lakes' backyard.
Just before clocking off from her Kularoo Drive, Forster workplace earlier this week Judy looked towards a resident osprey's nest to witness it chowing down on a lifeless fish.
A magnificent sun shining behind the giant nest was the initial inspiration behind Judy's decision to grab her camera.
"I thought I'd go over and take some pictures because (I thought) it would make nice photos," Judy said.
"And, I was fascinated by what I saw," she said.
"But, at the same time I thought it was a bit brutal but that's just mother nature."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
