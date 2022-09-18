Spring has sprung and so too have preparations for this season's Great Lakes Food Trail.
Set for Sunday, October 2, from 11am-4pm, the spring event will set up hubs in Forster, Wootton and Bulahdelah offering locals and visitors the opportunity to hear and experience first-hand from producers and providores.
In Bulahdelah, visitors to Old Inn Road Wine can sample and purchase its award winning range of wines including Verdelho, sparkling Espu'delho, Rosé and Frizzante plus book in for a free talk on What does your wine label tell you. Email dale@oldinnroadwine.com.au to reserve a place.
Visit Yeo Farm to purchase its fabulous lamb and hear why Australian white sheep produce the best tasting lamb in the world. Andrew Yeo will also be happy to answer any questions on regenerative farming practices. While there, pick up some Comboyne cheese to enjoy with your wine, fresh fruit and vegies from Cottonwood Farm plus other pastry and pasta treats from Maltese chef 'Josants Kitchen'.
In Wootton, enjoy breakfast, lunch, morning or afternoon tea at the Hardwood Espresso Café with sourdough and other locally made pastries.
Then visit the Real Food markets at the Wootton Hall for freshly harvested fruit and vegetables and the full range of local pasture raised produce from Farm to Fridge. Also onsite will be The Natural Deodorant as well as a crew from Karuah and Great Lakes Landcare who will be talking about what Landcare is all about.
As people become much more conscious around the food and drink that they consume, the Food Trail provides people with the opportunity to hear, see first-hand and ask questions from producers and providores.- Great Lakes Food Trail president, Emma
Landcare will also have some native tube stock plants to give away. Then drive down to Great Lakes Paddocks, take in the undulating paddocks dotted with Angus beef cattle on your way to the back paddock where you have the choice of a delicious 'wine and cheese flight' samples of Great Lakes Wines paired with local cheeses, savour a local produce plate and enjoy a scrumptious angus beef tasting. Talk bees and taste honey with the team from Bee-u-tiful Honey plus visit the art space where the Wootton Creative Alliance is exhibiting. Be ready to take a little bit of everything home with you.
In Forster The Coastal Brewing Company will be running a brew day. Spaces for this are limited and bookings essential via info@thecoastalbrewingcompany.com. From 9-11am Nadine the Cake Queen will also be running a cake decorating demonstration at the brewery (bookings essential via nadine@thecakequeen.com.au). The brewery will also be operating free brewery tours at 11.15am and 1.15pm. Visitors can also enjoy beer tastings and there will be an American barbecue (The Devil's Que) onsite serving lunch. Little Coomba Farm will also be onsite talking all things indoor/outdoor plants and fruit trees.
Against a backdrop of challenges for local producers, Great Lakes Food Trail president, Emma Yeo is delighted the Spring Great Lakes Food Trail will be going ahead.
"As people become much more conscious around the food and drink that they consume, the Food Trail provides people with the opportunity to hear, see first-hand and ask questions from producers and providores," she said.
"Part of this interaction is learning about the challenges that small producers face and whilst we are very excited to bring more visitor 'experiences' such as the brewery brew day, cake decorating demonstration and wine talks, absent from the GLFT this year are farm visits and this is due to heightened biosecurity concerns."
Now in its sixth year, the Food Trail not only provides an opportunity for our community to garner a greater understanding of the region's produce but at the same time, has raised awareness, stimulated demand and strengthened markets for producers and providores of the Great Lakes/Barrington region, Mrs Yeo said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.