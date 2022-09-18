Landcare will also have some native tube stock plants to give away. Then drive down to Great Lakes Paddocks, take in the undulating paddocks dotted with Angus beef cattle on your way to the back paddock where you have the choice of a delicious 'wine and cheese flight' samples of Great Lakes Wines paired with local cheeses, savour a local produce plate and enjoy a scrumptious angus beef tasting. Talk bees and taste honey with the team from Bee-u-tiful Honey plus visit the art space where the Wootton Creative Alliance is exhibiting. Be ready to take a little bit of everything home with you.