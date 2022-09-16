A favourite holiday destination is about to get a whole lot better through a $5 million in State government funding package.
Reflections Holiday Park Jimmys Beach. Hawks Nest is upgrading to have a large, luxury saltwater pool, nine solar powered premium cabins, including one with an accessible ramp to the pool area, two more glamping beach tents and a Wi-Fi upgrade.
The upgrade is set to be finished early November, just in time for summer.
Parliamentary secretary for the Hunter, Taylor Martin said the investment in quality accommodation at the Reflections Holiday Park, which was on Crown Land, would attract more visitors and strengthen regional tourism and business spending.
The humble caravan park has come a long way from basic amenities, caravans and tents.- Reflections Holiday Parks CEO, Nick Baker
"The NSW Government recently announced $28 million in loan funding to support upgrades to Reflections Holiday Parks and support the group's new strategic plan to boost regional tourism and economies, so we can expect to see more investments like this," he said.
Reflections Holiday Parks CEO, Nick Baker said Jimmys Beach attracted about 50,000 visitors each year who inject about $2.2 million into the region, but that will grow when the park upgrades are completed by November.
"The humble caravan park has come a long way from basic amenities, caravans and tents with Jimmys Beach park set to elevate the holiday park experience with a range of caravan, camping and accommodation options including premium luxury experiences," he said.
"More travellers are holidaying closer to home so it is important we provide a diverse range of accommodation and really lift our parks so people can get the holiday experience they want.
"Jimmys Beach is in a perfect location for weekend getaways from Sydney and Newcastle and our new redevelopment will take the park to that next level that our guests are expecting."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.