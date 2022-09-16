Work to upgrade Tea Gardens swimming pool has been pushed back to early November.
The pool was scheduled to re-open in time for the 2022-23 swimming season in early October.
According to MidCoast Council, prolonged wet weather has affected trade availability and site access for some of the larger machinery and further challenges have become evident after demolition works began.
Partly funded through a $70,000 Federal government grant, improvement project includes the construction of a new ramp into the existing pool, wider pathways, a wider entrance to the change areas, and a new all-access bathroom.
MidCoast Council has also been able to add to the original scope of works and deliver new storage sheds for some of the pool's user groups.
