Tea Gardens pool will re-open to the public for the 2022-23 swimming season in November

September 16 2022 - 3:00am
Prolonged wet weather has delayed an upgrade of Tea Gardens swimming pool. Picture MidCoast Council.

Work to upgrade Tea Gardens swimming pool has been pushed back to early November.

