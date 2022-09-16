A proposal to rezone two parcels of council managed Crown land at Pacific Palms and Coomba Park is open for community comment until Tuesday, October 25.
MidCoast Council is inviting feedback from the community on a proposal to rezone the land used by the Pacific Palms Recreation and Coomba Park Aquatic clubs.
Both parcels of land are under environmental zoning, and a change to a public recreation zone would be in keeping with how the land is used.
"The site in Pacific Palms includes the cleared lawn area and boating facilities between the Pacific Palms Recreation Club and Wallis Lake," MidCoast Council land use planning acting manager, Gerard Tuckerman said.
"The vegetated areas to the east and west will remain protected under environmental zoning.
"The site at Coomba Park includes the Coomba Park Aquatic Club and its associated facilities including car parking, outdoor seating and public amenities.
"The surrounding vegetated area will remain protected under environmental zoning."
"Consistent with the use of a public recreation zone, the proposal includes a request to remove the floor space ratio and minimum lot size."
Any subsequent development application would undergo a separate exhibition process.
Head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/wallis-lake-recreation-clubs-planning-proposal to make a submission by October 25.
