Great Lakes Advocate

The council managed Crown land parcels are in Coomba Park and Pacific Palms

September 16 2022 - 3:00am
Pacific Palms. Picture MidCoast Council

A proposal to rezone two parcels of council managed Crown land at Pacific Palms and Coomba Park is open for community comment until Tuesday, October 25.

