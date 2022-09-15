WHILE they'll will be underdogs, Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher believes Southern United are a real chance in Saturday's Coastal Premier League grand final against Coffs City United at Coffs Harbour.
"Their effort against Coffs Tigers last Sunday was one of the gutsiest I've ever seen,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"They had to play a game on Saturday, then travel to Coffs Harbour on Sunday to play a team they hadn't beaten all year," he said.
"And that was the first time they'd played on a grass field at Coffs Harbour all year.
"All their other matches there were on synthetics.''
The Ospreys first had to overcome Sawtell - another team they hadn't bested this season - in Saturday's elimination semi-final played at Forster.
After claiming a 3-0 decision the Ospreys started concentrating Coffs Tigers.
Here they won 6-5 on penalties after the scores were locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.
"Everything was in the Tigers' favour,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"They were fresh.
"They were at home and they were the favourites.
'But Southern United were just too tenacious."
Mr Fletcher concedes that Coffs United are a quality side and deserved favourites.
"Coffs will be the favourites for sure.
"But I give Southern a chance if they can play anything like they did last weekend.
"Good luck to them.''
This will be the first grand final played under the Coastal Premier League banner after the 2020 and 2021 seasons were cut short or abandoned due to increased COVID restrictions or a lockdown.
Southern United joined the CPL this year.
Mr Fletcher revealed that a meeting regarding the 2023 CPL season to get plans in place would be held soon after the grand final.
