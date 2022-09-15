Great Lakes Advocate

Lance Fletcher hails tenacious Ospreys

By Mick McDonald
September 15 2022 - 8:00am
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher

WHILE they'll will be underdogs, Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher believes Southern United are a real chance in Saturday's Coastal Premier League grand final against Coffs City United at Coffs Harbour.

