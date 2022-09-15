While we've seen wet weather recently, it can take only a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for fire conditions to return, so it's important to get ready," NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) acting district manager, Inspector Gary Duckworth AFSM said on the even of this year's Get Ready and prepare for the bushfire season weekend.
Insp Duckworth is calling on all Mid-Coast residents to join RFS volunteer firefighters and to find out how they can prepare themselves and their properties.
"Get Ready weekend is an ideal opportunity to find out more about making a plan, making your home bushfire ready, and understanding the new fire danger rating system," he said.
"The new fire danger rating system is simpler, and provides clear actions to take.
'It's important to know the changes; they could save your life".
Inspector Duckworth said there were five simple steps that can be taken take to reduce bushfire risk, like clearing flammable items from around your home and mowing your lawns.
"We've seen the devastating consequences that bushfires can have, so it's important that people right across the area live bush fire ready - by knowing their risk, having a plan, and getting ready.
"Get Ready weekend on September 17-18 is the ideal opportunity to meet your local brigade and learn more about how easy it is to prepare."
Find out more about making a bushfire survival plan at www.myfireplan.com.au
In the Great Lakes events will be held:
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.