RFS brigades across the Great Lakes will host events this weekend

September 15 2022 - 3:00am
RFS brigades from across the region are holding a Get Ready for bushfires this weekend. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

While we've seen wet weather recently, it can take only a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for fire conditions to return, so it's important to get ready," NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) acting district manager, Inspector Gary Duckworth AFSM said on the even of this year's Get Ready and prepare for the bushfire season weekend.

