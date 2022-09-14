Great Lakes Advocate

Hunter New England hospitals are under record-level pressure, according to Bureau of Health Information data

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
September 14 2022 - 8:00am
Hunter New England hospitals are under record-level pressure: data

THE pressure of this year's double-whammy - a heavy flu season combined with the Omicron outbreak of COVID-19 - is being blamed for record numbers of people leaving emergency departments without being seen, longer ambulance wait times and delayed surgeries.

