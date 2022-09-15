The champagne was flowing and the tiered cake stands were piled high (but not for long) at the Red Cross High Tea held at the Taree home of Lyanne and Peter McFarlane on Thursday, September 8.
Red Cross members from Taree, Tinonee, Forster and Mount George clubs gathered for the sparkling social occasion, bringing with them friends to round out the tables.
The reason for the event was threefold - to raise funds, as always; to enjoy each others' company, as there has been precious little ability to be able to do that over the past two years; and to try and entice people to join the Red Cross.
Membership has been dwindling, particularly since COVID, with Taree now only having 11 members (two of them men), and Mount George now only having two members, Lorraine and Kitty.
Kitty has been a member of the Mount George Red Cross Club for 45 years.
"We can't keep on going though. It's too much, because I'm 86 now and I'm starting to get a bit tired," she said.
As a solution to falling membership, there is talk of perhaps merging all of the local clubs into one larger club. But at this stage, it is just talk.
Lyanne McFarlane, liaison officer for the Taree branch, says men are as welcome to join as women. The two men in the Taree Club, she says, don't come to any of the meetings, but help out in other ways.
On the subject of meetings, Lyanne says they only meet once a month, and then not for very long.
"We meet at 1.30 in the afternoon, and we have a meeting that goes for an hour and then we have a cup of tea," Lyanne said.
"It's not onerous. We don't care if people come to every second meeting. It's just many hands make light work."
Members also needn't be afraid they will be co-opted into taking up a committee position - there's only a liaison officer and "someone to take care of the money" in each club.
The function of each branch is to raise money for the Red Cross. Lyanne is at pains to point out that much of the money raised locally goes to local causes.
"We get told exactly where everything goes. There's nothing secretive about it," Lyanne says, addressing the subject of negative publicity for the Red Cross following the 2019-20 bushfires.
"What (people) didn't know was that our money that we raised from our Christmas thing, went to Killabakh. Everything went up there. All our funds went to Killabakh."
To make fundraising events more pleasant for all, Lyanne focuses on raising funds through social occasions, such as pancake morning teas on Pancake Day, for instance.
If you would like to join the Taree Red Cross Club, make new friends, and feel like you are doing some good for other people, contact Lyanne on 0417 800 838.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
