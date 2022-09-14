FORSTER-Tuncurry's reserve grade side is the club's sole hope of winning a Group Three Rugby League premiership this season.
The Hawks bowed out of contention for first grade honours when upset 14-12 by Wingham Tigers in the minor semi-final played at Tuncurry last Saturday, September 10.
However, the reserve grade side were impressive 28-6 winners over Port City in the reserve grade minor semi.
The Hawks will now tackle Port Sharks in the reserve grade final at Port Macquarie on Sunday from 1.30.
Winner of the game will move through to the grand final against Macleay Valley at Old Bar on Saturday, September 24.
The Mustangs thrashed the Sharks 44-6 in the reserve grade major semi, also played at Port Macquarie.
Old Bar held off Port City to win the first grade game 28-24, where former Hawks player Kurt Lewis ran in two first half tries.
Forster's first grade season came to a disappointing conclusion.
The Hawks looked potential premiers for much of the campaign, but struggled after what was one of their best performances when holding the then unbeaten Port City to a draw in the game at Port Macquarie on Saturday, July 30.
Forster only trailed the Tigers in the minor semi-final for two minutes and 30 seconds. Unfortunately for the Hawks, it was the last two minutes and 30 seconds of the match.
Forster led 12-4 and looked to be cruising midway through the second section, although all game they appeared to lack urgency.
Unfortunately we weren't good enough today and good luck to Wingham, they deserved it.- Forster assistant coach, Tom Freeman
However, Wingham finished the stronger, scoring two tries and adding one conversion to move into the final on Sunday against the Breakers.
Forster assistant coach, Tom Freeman said the Hawks made too many mistakes at critical times.
He added that two disallowed tries in the second half didn't help, but took nothing away from the tenacious Tigers, who overcame odds just to make the finals.
"It is what it is," Freeman said.
"Unfortunately we weren't good enough today and good luck to Wingham, they deserved it,'' he said.
However, he doubts the Tigers will be doing a lap of honour after the September 24 grand final.
"I think Old Bar will go on and win it,'' he said.
Freeman also mentioned the Hawks had an 'upset halfback.'
Their number seven, Adrian Davis failed to see out the game, coming off in the second half apparently uninjured.
Forster captain-coach, Nathan Campbell has yet to make a decision on whether he'll seek the job in 2023.
However, Campbell added he is looking forward to playing for Group Three against Group Two in a North Coast selection trial.
The date for the game has yet to be confirmed.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.